Osimhen Eyes Nations Cup Trophy Despite Frustrating Start

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen is dreaming of winning the 2023 Africa Nations Cup trophy despite the team’s poor start to the competition in Ivory Coast.

Jose Peseiro’s men played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their first match on Sunday, with Osimhen scoring the only goal.

The 25-year-old endured a frustrating day on the pitch with a glaring miss in the second half.

The Napoli forward has enjoyed a successful time on and off the pitch in the last one year, leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, and also winning numerous awards in Italy.

To crown it all, Osimhen was named African footballer of the year in December, becoming the first Nigerian to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

But the former Golden Eaglets star is aiming for the biggest trophy in African football having played a major role in Napoli’s title triumph last season.

Osimhen said, “It would be one of the best moments of my life.

“I have done that with Napoli, I have made history, but no matter what I do, no matter how many goals I have scored, to be able to win the AFCON, I would go a long way in my life but probably when I do that I am done.

“I am really looking forward to winning something with the Super Eagles.

“I have aimed high all my life while growing up, and this pressure comes naturally. I am the kind of person who doesn’t fold under pressure,”

Osimhen revealed that winning the African player of the year is a dream come true for him .

“To win the African Player of the Year is just the dream of every young African player. For me to have won it shows the kind of things I have put in, the hard work, the sweat, the tears.

“For me, it is really a dream come true,”

Osimhen’s Nations Cup journey has been nothing short of frustrating. In 2019, he was a back up to Odion Ighalo, who won the top scorer award in the competition.

In 2022, he was ruled out of the tournament due to a facial injury, and in this year’s edition he is the most important player in the team and he is relishing the responsibility.

“In 2019 when I came, Ighalo was there. He is a big brother to me, so it was important for me to go through this learning process from him, to get this experience.

“I was supposed to be there in Cameroon, but of course, I had my facial injury.

“Now I am here. It is a dream come true for me. I don’t want to put myself in the centre but of course, a lot of people say this. I think I am more of a team player.

“I think we have the quality to make sure we have a very good tournament that we can be proud of.”

Osimhen and his Super Eagles teammates will be hoping to bounce back against the hosts, Ivory Coast on Thursday.

The clash is billed for the Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe 6pm Nigerian time.

The Ivorians currently top Group A after a comfortable 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the opening match on Saturday.