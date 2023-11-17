Osimhen Makes CAF Player Of The Year Top 10 List

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen has made the top 10 list of the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year Award.

The Napoli forward has had a sensational year with impressive goal-scoring performances for club and country.

He played a pivotal role in leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years with 26 goals and four assists in 32 matches.

The feat earned him the Serie A top scorer award and the best striker award in the league at the end of the season.

The former Lille forward also chipped in five goals for Napoli in the Champions League.

The Confederation of African Football announced the top 10 nominees on their X account on Friday evening.

Osimhen is expected to battle it out with Mohammed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Vincent Aboubakar, Sadio Mane, Frank Zambo-Anguissa, Sofyan Amrabat and Yousef En-Nesyri.

The 24-year-old is the overwhelming favorite for the award following a stellar season which saw him finished as the top scorer in the Nations Cup qualifying series with 10 goals.

The list is expected to be reduced to three before the awards ceremony, which is set to place in Marakech, Morocco on December 11.

Osimhen will be hoping to become the first Nigerian to win the prestigious award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.