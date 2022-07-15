Osinachi: Medical Doctors To Testify As Court Adjourns Trial To October 11

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wuse Zone 2, on Friday, adjourned the trial of the husband of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Peter, to October 11(11am), 13(11am) and 14(9am).

Peter is being prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation on charges of domestic violence and homicide.

Justice Njideka.K Nwosu-Iheme approved the next date of trial after their children testified before her, behind shield and with journalists barred from covering it.

This is in line with Section 169 of the Child Rights Act which disapproves media coverage of children’s testimony in court.

The defense and prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, refused to disclose to the press what the children said in court.

But it would be made clear when the judge reads her final judgement on the case.

Peter’s lawyer, A.I. Aliyu, told our correspondent after the court rose that medical doctors from the National Hospital, Abuja and the deceased brother are most likely to testify at the next adjourned date.

THE WHISTLER exclusively obtained the autopsy report on the deceased, stamped by the National Hospital, Abuja.

The report saw no mark of violence in the deceased but listed the causes of her death to include “generalized organ pallor, bilateral leg swelling, fluid in the sac containing the heart. Tumor deposits in and on the heart, lungs, kidneys. Massively enlarged heart” and “fluid around the lungs which restrict breathing.”

There is also a report of a diagnosis on the late singer’s lungs from the National Hospital Abuja, obtained by our correspondent.