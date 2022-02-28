Osinbajo Grieves As His Shoemaker Friend Dies Suddenly

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says he’s deeply saddened by the sudden death of Mr. Ojima Omale, a shoemaker and owner of OJBest Footwears.

Omale gained popularity in March 2021 after designing some shoes for Osinbajo and delivering them personally to the vice president at the State House, Abuja.

I really can not contain my joy in expressing this.. this is a dream I never thought would happen. Words has failed me and I may not use the appropriate words but I really what to thank his Excellency @ProfOsinbajo for his patronage and support for ojbest footwear.. pic.twitter.com/JADfAB1s0L — OJBEST👞👞🕑 (@Ojbest5) March 28, 2021

The cause of the 28-year-old’s death has yet to be revealed but reports said the Abuja-based shoe designer died in his sleep.

Reacting to news on Monday, Osinbajo described Omale as “my young enterprising shoemaker and friend” who was “talented, creative and dedicated to his craft.”

I am deeply saddened by the news of the sudden death of Mr. Ojima Omale, aka OJBEST, 28, my young enterprising shoemaker and friend.



Omale was CEO of O.J Best Footwears. He was talented, creative and dedicated to his craft. pic.twitter.com/jrh3WLlKP6 — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 28, 2022

The vice president tweeted, “I never cease to be impressed by his exertions for perfection in his products.

“I and many members of my team, for whom he also made shoes, will miss him, his services and unfailing good humour.

“Our thoughts are with his family as we pray that God will comfort them. May his memory remain blessed.”

Joe Abah, a former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, also reacted to the young entrepreneur’s demise.

“Sometimes, God gives the world a gift. Someone with mad talent, coupled with humility and a very pleasant personality. And then he takes him back after a short time. One of the few people I’ve met on Twitter that has been to my home. Rest In Peace my brother and friend,” Abah tweeted.