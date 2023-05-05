Osinbajo Inspired Millions Of Nigerians But APC Rejected Him —Laolu Akande

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that Nigerians wanted the VP to be the president.

Akande said this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

According to him, the VP contested in the interest of Nigerians who yearned for him, adding that Osinbajo possesses the necessary experience, qualifications, and inspirational leadership qualities for the office of the president.

He said, “What is important is that you take the step you want to take in the best interest of the people. Public interest is the overriding factor.

“You couldn’t have been vice-president for eight years, and the kind of vice-president that he has been, and how much work that has been done.

“The level of understanding that you have acquired in terms of what has to be done and the capacity he has demonstrated when he had the opportunity to act for the president.

“And he has inspired tens and scores of millions of Nigerians with his leadership style. People see him as a representation of a new Nigeria. All of these can’t be in place and he just walks away.

“He did what he needed to do and the party made the decision and he just has to move on after doing the right thing.”

Recall that Osinbajo contested the presidential primaries on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, but lost to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu after seven aspirants stepped down for him.

One aspirant, however, stepped down for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

But in the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25th presidential election.