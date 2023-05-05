Buhari Safe In Tinubu’s Hands – Presidency

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidency on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and programmes could have suffered setbacks if the ruling party’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu had lost to any of the opposition political party’s candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

Garba Shehu, Buhari’s senior media assistant, stated this while receiving members of the Arewa Young Lawyers’ Forum (AYLF) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Shehu, Tinubu’s defeat could have also been a career ending moment for many leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“APC victory in the election is a watershed moment for the Buhari government, its orientation, its programmes and projects.

‘‘In the hands of the opposition, many of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration would have been sabotaged or unimplemented.

“An important and overlooked aspect of the Tinubu/Shettima victory is that it ensures, not only an orderly transfer of power from the outgoing administration to the incoming one, but also the safety of policies and programmes of the outgoing government.

‘‘For this, we remain grateful to the Almighty, and to citizens of Nigeria for sticking with our party,” he said, while describing APC’s victory in the election as “a difficult reality for the opposition parties’’.

The AYLF had announced Shehu’s announcement as its grand patron.