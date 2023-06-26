OSUN: 315 Arrested For Drug Offences, Over 4,776kg Illicit Drugs Recovered In 1 Year — Report 

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 315 suspects were arrested in Osun State within one year for drug related offences.

The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Osun, Nnadi W. Chidi, revealed this on Monday as the world marks the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse.

In a report, Chidi said those arrested comprised 279 males and 36 females while the illicit drugs seized weighed 4,776.38644kg were recovered.

The report stated that, “The breakdown of the drug seizure are as follows:

Cannabis sativa 4,735.033kg,​

Diazepam 7.909kg,

​Tramadol 4.896kg, ​

Methamphetamine – 0.40956grms

Rophynol​ 0.413grms,

​Benazine​160grms,

Skushies 12.713kg,

Molly 0.011grms

Codeine 1.8kg,

Cocaine 47grms, making a total of 4,776.38644kg​.

Out of the suspects arrested, seventy five were briefly counselled and reintegrated back to their families while seventy suspects were successfully prosecuted and convicted.

The report continued, “It is also worthy of note that within the period of review, 3.3 hectares of cannabis farm was destroyed at Owena Area, Oriade LGA of Osun State.”