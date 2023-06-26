Beware Of Anthrax Disease, FG Warns Abattoir Operators

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two weeks after warning Nigerians of the deadly Anthrax disease commonly found in animals and capable of killing humans, the Federal Government (FG) through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has begin the sensitization of abattoirs.

Advertisement

The Director Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria (CVO), Dr. Columba Vakuru, said that Anthrax spores are resistant to harsh conditions and are known to survive up to 100 years.

Vakura who was represented by the Risk Assessment and Communication Focal Point Dr. Dupe Hambolu, in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer Eremah Anthonia said that the essence of the sensitization was to create awareness because the disease is difficult to control.

He also emphasized the signs of anthrax on animals as sudden death within two to three hours without displaying any sign, shivering in some animals as a result of high fever, difficulty in breathing, or convulsion, among others.

The CVO officer said “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and its development partners has sensitized butchers and livestock dealers on the outbreak of Anthrax in some neighboring countries within the West African Sub-Region.

“And with Nigeria’s close relationship with Ghana through border movement of humans and Animals and strong trade relations can create a high risk of importation of the disease.

Advertisement

“Anthrax spores are resistant to harsh conditions and can survive in a contaminated environment for 40 to 60 years and have been known to survive up to 100 years, making the control of the disease very difficult, adding that the spores are brought to the surface by wet weather among others.

“Effective immediately the government has therefore put precautionary measures to include: establishment of a national anthrax Technical Working Group (TWG), Dissemination of Information through Press Releases and Development of an Incident Action Plan.”

Vakuru added that signs in humans are fever, painless skin sores ulcers with a black center, respiratory symptoms, severe stomach pain, and general body pain, noting that anthrax disease can be prevented or controlled.

He further adviced the butchers not to buy or sell sick animals to the public; not to buy animals from areas where outbreaks have been suspected; not to buy cheap animals; always wear nose masks; wear clothes and boots when in contact with animals; wash your hands regularly with soap after contact with animals; wash and disinfect the floor always.

The CVO officer encouraged Nigerians to report early detection of suspected anthrax cases in animals to prevent the spread of the disease to unaffected animals and humans.