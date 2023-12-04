Osun First Lady Clarifies Viral Video Of Police Orderly Wearing Jewellery On Her

In response to the controversy surrounding a video showing a policewoman orderly assisting the First Lady of Osun State, Mrs. Titilayo Adeleke, with her jewellery, the First Lady’s office has issued a statement clarifying the situation.

The video, which went viral over the weekend, depicted the policewoman orderly, dressed in uniform, picking up earrings and fixing them on Mrs. Adeleke’s ears while she sat on the arm of a couch.

The incident sparked criticism from some who viewed it as an inappropriate use of police resources and a breach of protocol.

In a statement released on Monday, Mrs. Adeleke’s Media Assistant, Nofisat Soliu, explained that the incident was not a reflection of a regular practice.

According to the statement, Mrs. Adeleke was attempting to put on her jewelry for an event when she encountered a minor difficulty.

Soliu said the policewoman, who was present in the room, offered assistance out of courtesy.

The statement further emphasized that there is a standing rule by the Osun Government prohibiting principal officers and top functionaries of the state government from engaging their security details in any domestic or unofficial activities.

This rule, according to Soliu, is in place to ensure that police personnel remain focused on their primary duties of maintaining security and upholding public order.

“It is never a practice for police officers within Government House to be involved in such activities,” said the First Lady’s media office.

“We wish to inform the public that there is a standing rule for all principal officers and top functionaries of the state government never to engage their security details in any domestic or unofficial engagement.”

The aide reiterated the Osun government’s commitment to upholding highest standards of professionalism and ensuring that all government officials adhere to established protocols.