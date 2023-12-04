‘I Don’t Want To Watch Them Again’ — Neville Tired Of Manchester United Poor Form

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has revealed that he is tired of watching his former club after their poor performances this season.

The Red Devils have struggled for form in all competitions, struggling in the Champions League and failing to convince in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Ten Hag’s men produced a lifeless performance in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, few days after surrendering a 3-1 lead against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Neville, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports has voiced out his frustration after the club’s poor run of form.

“It’s well below par, it’s really disappointing, and I feel like the noise against the manager is starting to occur. There are then those same noises that say, ‘Surely we can’t get rid of another manager, we’ve got to get rid of the players because they are the ones who have got rid of the other managers’.

We then turn to the owners, and I’m bored. I have become tired of my own club. I don’t want to do their games anymore, I don’t want to watch their games anymore and that is the saddest indictment that you can have of your football club when you become bored of watching them, when you become tired of watching them.”

Advertisement

Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Wednesday and another crunch tie against Liverpool in two weeks time and Neville is already scared of the outcome of the matches.

“It is not just me, a couple of people in the last couple of weeks have said, ‘Enough’s enough’. The daft thing is, on Wednesday night [vs Chelsea] I will build my whole Wednesday night around watching Manchester United.

“That’s life, we go and watch them again, don’t we? But that is how I feel: I feel tired of watching them. That is a sad position to be in.

“I love that club and I love the excitement of football, but I am already fearing what is going to happen at Anfield in two weeks, just purely because I think it could be a mess. I am already fearing what is going to happen on Wednesday night against Chelsea because it could be a mess.”

Ten Hag’s men have just a paltry five points from five Champions League games to sit bottom of the group and they need a win against Bayern Munich to stand a chance of qualifying for the second round of the competition.

Advertisement

Manchester United currently occupy the seventh position in the Premier League, five points adrift of the top four and nine points behind Arsenal.