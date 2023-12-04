Ogun Poly Shuts Down School, Begins Online Lectures Over Incessant Robbery Attacks

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Sapaade, Ogun State, on Monday, announced the closure of the institution following incessant robbery attacks on students.

Recall that hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, attacked the students staying at the off-campus hostel at Ode Remo, in the early hours of Saturday, killing one, while nine others sustained injuries.

Advertisement

This attack comes barely a week after the management closed the school for three days after they protested the rape of female students last week.

The management in a memo signed by the Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, J O Popoola, urged the students to leave the school for the next two weeks.

The memo directed all the students to join online classes to continue lectures for the current semester.

“I have the directive of management to inform all students in the polytechnic that all physical lectures have been suspended on campus for the next two weeks with effect from Monday, December 4, 2023.

Advertisement

“Given this development, all students are to note that online lectures have commenced with immediate effect. Therefore, students are directed to join online classes to continue lectures for the current semester.

“To this end, all students are to steer clear of the polytechnic premises till physical lectures resume again at a date that will be communicated soon,” it read.