Osun Security Guard Steals Employer’s Nine Air Conditioners

Operatives of the Osun State Security Network codenamed Amotekun have arrested a 25-year-old security guard, Micheal Eze, after allegedly stealing nine air conditioners from his duty post.

A statement by Commander of the Osun Amotekun, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi Rtd., said the suspect was stealing air conditioners and selling them to scrap buyers.

“He stole nine air conditioners from the house where he was assigned to secure,” said Adewinmbi.

Eze was arrested by the corps at GRA, Osogbo, Osun State.

“Eze confessed that he perpetrated the act and was selling the stolen items to his Hausa scrap customers.

“He has been handed over to the Director of State Security Service (DSS) for subsequent interrogation and prosecution,” said the Osun Amotekun commander.