Otti Names Local Government Transition Council Chairmen, Deputies

The Abia state governor, Dr Alex Otti, has approved the appointment of Transition Committees Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen for the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu.
According to the statement, the list has been transmitted to the State House of Assembly by the governor for Screening and Confirmation as required by law.
It further directed the appointees to approach the State House of Assembly for their Screening.
The list of appointees are:
IsialaNgwa South LGA:
Chairman- Dr. Elelenta Nwambuisi Elele.
Deputy- Mr. Eberechukwu Ahuruonye.
Ukwa West LGA:
Chairman- Mr. Newman Azu.
Deputy- Mr. Anele Michael
Arochukwu LGA:
Chairman- Chief Joe Ezearu
Deputy- Mr. Okezie Azuma
Umuahia South LGA:
Chairman- Mr. Obike Ejike Nnochiri
Deputy- Mr. Olendingwa Nwabueze.
IsialaNgwa North LGA:
Chairman- Mr. C. Y. Nwankwo.
Deputy- Mr. Uchenna Nwanbuko.
Umunneochi LGA:
Chairman- Mr. Ndubuisi Ike.
Deputy- Mr. Njoku Augustine C.
Isuikwuato LGA:
Chairman- Air Vice Marshal Chinwendu Onyike (Rtd).
Deputy- Hon. Harrison Onuke.
Ikwuano LGA:
Chairman- MR. Osinachi Hycinth Nwaka.
Deputy- Chief Charles Ugbuajah .
Others includes, Bende LGA:
Chairman- Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo.
Deputy- Mr. Onyedikachi Iroegbu.
Ohafia LGA:
Chairman- CHIEF David Ogba Onuoha Bourdex
Deputy- Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka.
Obingwa LGA:
Chairman- Dr. Eric Egwuibe
Deputy- Mr. Chiemela Ekpemu
Ugwunagbo LGA:
Chairman- Comrade Nosike Ihesiaba
Deputy- Mr. Nnamdi Kelvin Chijioke.
Ukwa East LGA:
Chairman- Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwagbara
Deputy- Chief Onyebuchi Nnah.
Umuahia North LGA:
Chairman- Chief Victor Ikeji
Deputy- Mr. Okechukwu Anthony Amah.
Aba South LGA:
Chairman- Mr. Uchechukwu A. C. Wogu
Deputy- Mrs. Nkiru Ugwu.
Aba North LGA:
Chairman- Ide John Udeagbala
Deputy- Prince Nnaemeka Ogbonna
Osisioma Ngwa LGA:
Chairman- Engr. Israel Nweke
Deputy- Barr. Young Ngwaziem.