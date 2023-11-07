Otti Names Local Government Transition Council Chairmen, Deputies

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia state governor, Dr Alex Otti, has approved the appointment of Transition Committees Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen for the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the list has been transmitted to the State House of Assembly by the governor for Screening and Confirmation as required by law.

It further directed the appointees to approach the State House of Assembly for their Screening.

The list of appointees are:

IsialaNgwa South LGA:

Chairman- Dr. Elelenta Nwambuisi Elele.

Deputy- Mr. Eberechukwu Ahuruonye.

Ukwa West LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Newman Azu.

Deputy- Mr. Anele Michael

Arochukwu LGA:

Chairman- Chief Joe Ezearu

Deputy- Mr. Okezie Azuma

Umuahia South LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Obike Ejike Nnochiri

Deputy- Mr. Olendingwa Nwabueze.

IsialaNgwa North LGA:

Chairman- Mr. C. Y. Nwankwo.

Deputy- Mr. Uchenna Nwanbuko.

Umunneochi LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Ndubuisi Ike.

Deputy- Mr. Njoku Augustine C.

Isuikwuato LGA:

Chairman- Air Vice Marshal Chinwendu Onyike (Rtd).

Deputy- Hon. Harrison Onuke.

Ikwuano LGA:

Chairman- MR. Osinachi Hycinth Nwaka.

Deputy- Chief Charles Ugbuajah .

Others includes, Bende LGA:

Chairman- Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo.

Deputy- Mr. Onyedikachi Iroegbu.

Ohafia LGA:

Chairman- CHIEF David Ogba Onuoha Bourdex

Deputy- Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka.

Obingwa LGA:

Chairman- Dr. Eric Egwuibe

Deputy- Mr. Chiemela Ekpemu

Ugwunagbo LGA:

Chairman- Comrade Nosike Ihesiaba

Deputy- Mr. Nnamdi Kelvin Chijioke.

Ukwa East LGA:

Chairman- Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwagbara

Deputy- Chief Onyebuchi Nnah.

Umuahia North LGA:

Chairman- Chief Victor Ikeji

Deputy- Mr. Okechukwu Anthony Amah.

Aba South LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Uchechukwu A. C. Wogu

Deputy- Mrs. Nkiru Ugwu.

Aba North LGA:



Chairman- Ide John Udeagbala

Deputy- Prince Nnaemeka Ogbonna

Osisioma Ngwa LGA:

Chairman- Engr. Israel Nweke

Deputy- Barr. Young Ngwaziem.