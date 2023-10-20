Parked Truck Rolls, Kills Woman In Awka

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A yet-to-be-identified woman was killed when a parked truck being offloaded in Anambra State rolled, and fell on the deceased.

The incident occurred Thursday at about 3:08pm. According to an eyewitness, “the truck was parked while goods were being offloaded and all of a sudden it rolled off without a driver inside and trapped one person.”

RC Margaret B. Onabe, acting sector public education officer, FRSC, Anambra State, confirmed the incident.

She said, “The FRSC rescue team from RS5.3A1 Upper-Iweka Outpost rushed to the accident scene along with the Awada police team, making efforts to get a crane to lift the 40ft container to extricate the trapped vixtim.”

She added that efforts were being made to get the driver of the truck who was still at large as at the time of filing this report for interrogations.