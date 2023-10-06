‘Otti’s Patronage Of Innoson Motors Will Promote Industrialisation’

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has been commended for his support for using Innoson Motor, an indigenous car produced in Nnewi Anambra State as his official vehicle.

Otti who has become the latest governor in Nigeria to use the Innoson (IVM) G80 SUV as his official car used the vehicle for his parade during his swearing in on May 29th, 2023.

The governor had in August reaffirmed his commitment to increase patronage of Innoson vehicles when Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Isiala-ngwa, Abia State.

In his welcome speech, Governor Otti, who expressed his support for the Anambra-based manufacturer, emphasized the significance of patronizing homegrown brands and highlighted his enduring partnership with IVM.

He said, “Abia State’s partnership with Innoson Vehicles remains very solid. Everybody knows that even during my inauguration you produced the trucks I used. The Speaker, Deputy speaker’s vehicles and others are all made by Innoson, supplied within the last two weeks.”

According to Otti, his Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Commissioners, other aides, are all currently using different models of Innoson Motors.

Commending Governor Otti on his patronage to Innoson Motor, Mr Onebunne Chinonso from Awka, Anambra State on his verified Facebook page said the governor’s support for local businesses and commitment to promoting locally made products is highly commendable.

He maintained that for the governor to choose Innoson Motor as his official car means that he has shown dedication to boosting the local economy and creating employment for Nigerian citizens.

He noted that Otti’s endorsement of Innoson Motor will send a strong message to other local manufacturers and entrepreneurs and will also serve as an inspiration for them to continue striving for excellence and producing high quality products that can compete on a global scale .

Onebunne reminded the governor that his government’s support for Innoson vehicles is a testament to he is visionary leadership to the progress and development of Abia State.

“Dear Governor Alex Otti,I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits.

“I am writing to express my heartfelt commendation for your recent decision to patronize Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company for your official car. Your support of local businesses and commitment to promoting locally made products is truly commendable.

“Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company has been a shining example of Nigerian entrepreneurship and innovation.

“By choosing to purchase your official car from this indigenous company, you have not only demonstrated your trust in their products but also shown your dedication to boosting the local economy and creating employment opportunities for our fellow citizens.Your decision to promote local made products like Innoson vehicles has far-reaching benefits.

“It encourages other government officials, private individuals, and organizations to follow suit, thereby fostering a culture of supporting homegrown industries. This, in turn, helps to reduce our dependence on imported goods and strengthens our nation’s economy.

“Furthermore, your endorsement of Innoson vehicles sends a powerful message to other Nigerian manufacturers and entrepreneurs.

“It serves as an inspiration for them to continue striving for excellence and producing high-quality products that can compete on a global scale.Governor Otti, your actions have not gone unnoticed, and they have inspired many of us who believe in the potential of our local industries.”