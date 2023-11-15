‘Our Operatives Not Bullies’ – EFCC Condemns ‘Shameful’ Viral Skit

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has condemned in strong terms a viral video titled EFCC and Wahala, making rounds on social media.

The Commission said it’s compelled to reiterate its warning to skit makers to desist from using the operational identities of the Commission illegally and irresponsibly.

Advertisement

Recall earlier this year EFCC had said its attention had been drawn to the activities of content creators, movies and skit producers who use EFCC-branded Jackets, symbols, insignia and other accoutrements without authorization.

The Commission stated that it appreciated the desire by some operators in the creative sector to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes.

It however noted that, “It is incumbent on such operators to seek the Commission’s authorization, including vetting of scenes which purport to depict the operations of the Commission, to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.

Advertisement

“Anyone found acting contrary to this advisory shall henceforth be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly,” it said in a press release.

However, reacting to the skit titled EFCC and Wahala in a press statement on Wednesday, the Commission through its Head, Media and Publicity Unit, Dele Oyewale condemned the skit, saying, ‘”EFCC and Army Wahala’ is a caricature of the operational etiquette of the EFCC.

“The shameful characterization of supposed operatives of the Commission in the video unleashing terror on ‘suspects’, is not only embarrassing but indicative of deliberate attempt to cast shadows on the image of the EFCC.

“Operatives of the EFCC are not bullies. They are trained as refined modern law enforcement officers rich in decency, civility and respect for members of the public, including suspects of economic and financial crimes.

“Skit makers are warned again to desist from unauthorised use of the identities of the EFCC to ply their trade. The Commission will not hesitate to bring to book anyone caught displaying its operational identities for any engagement.”