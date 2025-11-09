Outrage As Lagos Man Dies Fleeing EFCC Night Raid

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come under heavy criticism following the death of a Lagos resident, identified as Endurance Udeke, who reportedly jumped from a four-storey building in a bid to escape arrest.

Udeke, a resident of W6a, Periwinkle Estate, Lekki Phase 1, allegedly died after leaping from the building during an EFCC sting operation carried out on November 4.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC, operatives had gone to the estate to execute a sting operation targeting suspected internet fraudsters.

“Operatives of the Commission were in the Estate to carry out a sting operation on November 4, 2025. The operation was smooth sailing in all the apartments and four suspected internet fraudsters were arrested,” the EFCC said.

“However, Udeke and one other resident of apartment W6a got wind of the operation and tried to escape arrest by jumping down from the four- storey building.

“Udeke did not survive the suicidal efforts, in spite of medical interventions made to rescue him. The other resident, however, survived after being stabilised and treated at the hospital.”

The Commission said it had contacted Udeke’s family to explain the circumstances surrounding his death. It also noted that there was no physical contact between its operatives and the deceased before the incident occurred.

“Efforts and medical interventions made to ensure his survival before his eventual passing were appreciated by the family,” the statement added.

“The Commission reported the incident to the Police which has begun investigation into the incident. While we await the outcome of the investigation, it is important to remind the public that no one with nothing to hide has reason to be afraid of EFCC sting operation.”

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many Nigerians questioning the EFCC’s operational methods, particularly its frequent night raids.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Obiorah Otu (@oteessolutions1), queried why the EFCC often conducts operations under the cover of darkness.

“What law or operational logic justifies raiding residential homes in darkness when fear, panic, and confusion are guaranteed? If the goal is safe, professional arrests, why not conduct them in daylight, with transparency and accountability?” Otu asked.

“If your officers never engaged Udeke, then release the body-cam footage, operation logs, and CCTV recordings. The public deserves to see proof, not just take your word for it.”

Another user, Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha), accused the EFCC of recklessness during its raids.

“The EFCC has been known to act recklessly when it comes to arresting suspects, and also during raids; Too many show of incompetence from officers.

“Now the victim made a mistake taking that jump, but we can’t overlook the bad reputation that also precedes the agency,” he wrote.

Similarly, Emmanuel Oraegbu (@Bob_Kvng_) described the incident as a tragic reflection of policing driven by fear rather than justice.

“A man is dead because he was more afraid of arrest than falling four stories. Let that sink in. This is what policing by terror looks like. #ReformNow. EFCC enough is enough,” he said.

Taiwo Damilare (@dreworld09) blamed the tragedy on the country’s disregard for the rule of law.

“You broke into people apartment in the middle of the night without court order, and I’m 100 per cent sure there is no information related to fraud before you broke in, you always start you (sic) profiling after breaking in, it can only happen in a country that doesn’t respect the rule of law,” he wrote.

Another user, Ajayi Iyanuoluwa (@iyancypara), demanded the release of CCTV footage from the estate, saying, “I’m sure there is cctv in the building. Can we see what actually happened?” he said.

THE WHISTLER recalls that on January 17, an EFCC officer, Aminu Salisu, was allegedly killed on duty by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Ikechukwu, during a raid in Ifite, Awka, Anambra State.

During that operation, 37 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested, but Ikechukwu reportedly refused to open his door to the operatives and instead fired gunshots, killing Salisu and injuring another officer.