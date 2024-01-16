‘Weed Out Quacks From The System’ – Information Minister Charges NIPR

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has charged the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to weed out quacks from information management in the country.

Malagi handed down the charge on Tuesday during the Inauguration of Council and induction of new members of the institute in Abuja.

The minister who inaugurated the newly elected council said it’s in line with the provisions of the Act, CAP N114, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that established the institute as the nation’s only professional body charged with the responsibility to regulate the practice and development of public relations in both private and public sectors in the country.

While exalting the birthing of the idea that led to the formation of the institute 60 years ago, he said reputation is one of the key pillars in nation building and plays strategic roles in development of any nation.

He termed part of the challenges facing the country as ‘reputation deficit’ which he said is caused by wrong perception of Nigeria at the global arena.

“This is a sad phenomenon and as professionals, we must find practical public relations solutions to reclaim our damaged reputational asset,” the minister said.

He argued that other nations have their difficulties, but the difference is in the management of the issues, which is usually done through a robust partnership between government, professional groups like the NIPR and the general citizens.

He said as a professional and a Fellow of the Institute, he fully understands “the importance of reputation and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is determined to partner with the NIPR to redesign communication strategy that will drive the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration towards enhanced national reputation and development.

“I must say that I am impressed with the initiatives and programmes of the current Council led by Dr. Ike Neliaku. I firmly believe that if well implemented, they have potentials of transforming both the institute and the country into a global reputational hub,” he added.

In a direct message to Nigerians, he said “may I use this medium to assure that the Federal Government is strongly committed to ensuring a greater and better Nigeria for all citizens.

“Yes, current economic reality may be discomforting, it is a temporary pain that will eventually lead to sustainable gains and development.

“Let us support leaderships across board and promote the nation’s core values of patriotism, integrity, hard work, love, unity, professionalism, culture of excellence, among others.”

He said the “present administration has recorded appreciable successes in some key areas of the economy within the short period in office and committed to comprehensive reforms that will change the nation’s development narrative for good.

“As a responsible government, while we are deeply concerned about the welfare of the citizens, we are also very concerned about the perception of our country by the international communities and would like to call on all Nigerians to be conscious of acts and activities within and outside the shores of the country that will portray the country in bad light,” he said.

Speaking to the newly elected Governing Council, the minister tasked them “to go deeper to professionalise the institute and act within the provisions of the enabling laws to end quackery in the profession.

“This is important because the activities of quacks in all sectors affect the reputation of the country, negatively.

“Let us build the legacy of sound reputation for Nigeria and open the doors of socio-economic opportunities for our nation.”

Speaking, the President and Chairman of Council of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, said the council would be embarking on value reorientation and reforms towards repairs of the country’s reputation.

He said the council held a Citizen Summit which led to the drafting of a citizen charter, which he said will help in creating new values among Nigerians.

He tasked members to be professional and adhere strictly to the guiding principles of NIPR.