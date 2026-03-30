Pakistan To Vaccinate Over 45 Million Children Against Polio

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Pakistan says it will vaccinate more than 45 million children during its second nationwide polio eradication campaign of 2026, scheduled to run from April 13 to April 19.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said on Monday.

The week-long drive will be conducted across the country, with health teams administering oral polio vaccine drops to children under the age of five.

In addition to polio vaccination, the children will also receive supplementary doses of Vitamin A to boost immunity and support overall health, the EOC said.

It said that over 413,000 polio workers will take part in the campaign, carrying out door-to-door vaccination and related activities nationwide.

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Health authorities described polio eradication as a shared national responsibility and urged parents to fully cooperate with vaccination teams to ensure that all eligible children receive the vaccine.

They emphasised that timely administration of polio drops is essential to protect children from lifelong disability and to secure a polio-free future for the country.