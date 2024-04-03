Palm Oil Dealer Arrested For ‘Kidnapping’ Housewife With ‘Magic Ring’ In Osun

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A palm oil merchant, Timothy Babalola, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 35-year-old housewife, Sofiyat, from husband’s house with a ‘magic ring’.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Sofiyat was kidnapped from her residence in Ode-Omu, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, to Sekona community in Modakeke, three weeks ago.

Advertisement

Timothy was arrested on Monday after he dropped his victim at the gate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Sofiyat was said to have raised the alarm after Timothy dropped her.

The suspect was trailed to Sekona in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State where he was arrested by Amotekun corps.

The Osun Amotekun Commander, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi rtd., confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“After our operatives arrested Timothy, he confessed that he kidnapped Sofiyat from her husband’s house in Ode-Omu to his residence in Modakeke where he was having random sex with her.

“The suspect told us that he used a magic ring to hypnotize the woman from her husband’s house in Ode-omu to his residence in Modakeke where he kept her hostage for three weeks

“The suspect on the 29th of March 2024 took the woman to Ile-Ife and dropped her along the road where the woman who raised an alarm which alerted Amotekun operatives who swung into action immediately and trailed the suspect to his hideout in Sekona where he was arrested.

“The suspect confessed that on September 2023 Sofiyat approached him to help her sell her palm oil as a merchant and along the line, he asked her out but she refused.

“He later approached one Alfa Ilorin, an herbalist in Sekona who gave him some charms and magic ring.

Advertisement

“He changed her sim card and they moved to Modakeke from Ode-omu. All this happened within 3 weeks and has been sleeping with her randomly,” Adewinmbi said, adding that the suspect has been transferred to the State Security Service (SSS) for interrogation and prosecution.