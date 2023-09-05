Pandemonium As Lagos Taskforce, Tanker Drivers, Touts Clash At Mile 2

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was pandemonium on Tuesday morning in the Mile 2 area of Lagos State following a reported clash between the Lagos Taskforce, tanker drivers, and some touts.

As a result of the clash, an unconfirmed number of people were said to have been killed.

When contacted for comment by THE WHISTLER, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, did not respond to calls put across to him.

A video tweet by one X (formerly Twitter) user Douye Ken @DouyeKen shared on Tuesday morning said: “Avoid mile 2… Tasks Force killed Someone.”

In the tweet, a voice is heard saying that one person was killed by the Taskforce.

However, responding to the tweet, Hundeyin said that the report has not been confirmed yet.

“That claim cannot be confirmed yet. Information is still sketchy.

“However, I can confirm that police patrol teams have arrived at the scene, obstacles are being cleared and free flow of traffic picking up again,” he tweeted.

But in a follow-up tweet, he said that the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has arrived at Mile 2, adding that normalcy has been restored.

Hundeyin also informed that investigation has commenced into the killing of a driver.

“ONGOING: CP Idowu Owohunwa @LagosPoliceNG on ground at Mile 2 to assess the situation. Total normalcy has been restored.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the killing of a driver has commenced,” Hundeyin said.