Pathology Of Bitterness: Kenneth Okonkwo And Erosion Of Professional Decorum

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In Nigeria’s political arena, disagreements are expected. What is not acceptable is the descent into personal vendetta disguised as critique. Kenneth Okonkwo’s relentless attacks on his Excellency Peter Obi have crossed that line. What began as political commentary has now morphed into an obsession that reeks of bitterness rather than principle.

Reputation and Self-Sabotage:

For a man who has built careers in entertainment, an industry that thrives on reputation, Okonkwo’s choice to reduce himself to a professional detractor is baffling. Peter Obi has become more than a politician; he is a global Nigerian brand associated with fiscal discipline, accountability, and reform. To attack such a figure is one thing, but to do so with repetitive hostility is self-sabotage.

The Futility of Academic Smears



Okonkwo’s fixation on Obi’s decades-old academic record is not political analysis; it is petty mudslinging. In a country where many leaders’ academic histories remain shrouded in controversy, Obi’s openness about his third-class degree should be seen as honesty, not weakness. Leadership is not defined by grades on paper but by vision, competence, and integrity,qualities Obi has consistently demonstrated.

By clinging to this tired narrative, Okonkwo exposes his true motive: not to advance Nigeria’s future, but to diminish a man who refused to carry him along.

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The Question of Motive



Okonkwo’s attacks lack ideological substance. They do not stem from policy disagreements but from personal grievances. Nigerians are right to ask: is this patriotism, or the bitterness of a man sidelined from power? His pivot from loyal surrogate to hostile critic suggests less about Obi’s leadership and more about Okonkwo’s own frustrations.

A Matter of Kinship

Peter Obi is an Igbo man, just like Kenneth Okonkwo. Look around today’s Nigeria,who else makes a career of attacking his own kinsman? Why do we do this to ourselves as Igbos? Instead of tearing down a brother who represents hope for millions, Okonkwo should focus on rebuilding his relevance within his own party, the ADC.

A Call for Decorum

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Peter Obi has moved forward, engaging Nigerian youths on production, accountability, and reform. Okonkwo, meanwhile, remains chained to the ghost of his former association. The longer he continues down this path, the more he risks permanent irrelevance.

There is a fine line between being a political analyst and a professional detractor. Kenneth Okonkwo has crossed it. If he wishes to salvage any dignity, he must abandon personal attacks and return to policy debates, if he has any left to make.

My advice: focus on helping your party, and leave Peter Obi alone. Better still, why don’t you pick up a ticket and test your acceptability in politics?

Peter Obi’s brand remains untarnished. It is Kenneth Okonkwo’s that is being eroded, one bitter outburst at a time.

-Charles Ude, Esq, Abuja-based Legal Practitioner, wrote in via [email protected]