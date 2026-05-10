98,000 Displaced, 217 Churches Destroyed In Taraba — Catholic Diocese

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The Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Taraba, says 98,000 persons are displaced and 217 churches destroyed by lingering attacks in the state.

The diocese disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of its 3rd General Assembly in Wukari.

The communique was signed by Bishop Mark Nzukwein of the diocese.

The communique stated that the displaced persons were particularly scattered around Donga and Takum Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“From September 2025, there has been a resurgence of attacks by criminals on communities in the southern part of Taraba, especially in Takum, Donga LGAs and Yangtu Special Development Area.

“These attacks have left scores killed, maimed and injured with property worth millions of naira and means of livelihood destroyed.

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“The records of the diocese show that over 98,000 persons have been displaced, including 16 priests, while 217 churches have been completely destroyed.

“Residences of eight priests have also been destroyed and more than 100 persons have been reportedly killed,” it stated.

The diocese also decried the rising spate of land grabbing, insisting that the ancestral lands of the displaced have been taken over by the criminals.

The statement called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to be proactive towards tackling the security challenges bedeviling the area.

It further called on the government at all levels to put measures in place to enable the displaced persons return to their homes.