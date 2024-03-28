PDP, APC Move Close To Alliance In Rivers, As Okpara, Secondus, Sekibo, Others Declare Support For Tinubu, Fubara

743 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) appear to be moving towards an alliance long canvassed by the immediate Governor of Rivers State and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, following high level pledge of loyalty for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Simi Fubara.

Fubara who is Wike’s successor has rebuffed all attempts at a unification and refused to grant Wike his wishes to control the PDP machinery and have his loyalists take control of the state government.

This brewed a crisis that led to exchange of hot words and set the state on a path of political violence.

But despite the seemingly political differences with Wike, top PDP members in the state including its former National Chairman, Uche Secondus, a man Wike was blamed for his exit from office; and members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party for the 2023 general elections have pledged their support for Tinubu and Fubara on Thursday in Rivers State.

Among them were former Minister of Transportation and the Director-General, PDP-PCC Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara; Celestine Omehia, former deputy governor of the state, Tele Ikuru; Senator Lee Maeba; and former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson. among others.

