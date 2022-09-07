PDP Crisis: Atiku, Wike Feud Resolved – Ashiru

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The lingering crisis tearing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, apart has been resolved according to the governorship candidate of the party in Kaduna State, Isa Mohammed Ashiru.

Ashiru was speaking hours after he alongside 16 other governorship candidates of the party visited Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, at his private residence in Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

Some of the governorship candidates who were at the meeting included those from Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, and 14 other states.

Speaking after the meeting which was held behind closed doors, Ashiru said the lingering crisis, which has stalled the formation of the party’s presidential campaign council, and has kept Wike away from the activities of the party, has been resolved.

He hinted that the rest was left for the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, to take a decision, with a resolve that they were prepared to meet with the NWC for further assistance.

He said, “It was (meeting) fruitful and an open discussion with sincerity.

“We are home and dry. We discussed issues that border on the situation within the party.”

The details of the meeting were never revealed and when quizzed, Ashiru said, “We are through. We have discussed with the presidential candidate.

“We are here with our brother and friend (Wike). Issues that border on what has happened have been sorted out,” he said.

The crisis in the party started after its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, chose Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running instead of Wike.

Wike had also explained the role the National Chairman of party, Iyorchia Ayu, played shortly after the conclusion of the party’s presidential primary.

Ayu had visited Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, the following morning after the convention where he hailed him for being the star of the convention.

This angered Wike, who has given Ayu’s ouster as one of the irreducible minimum conditions to support the party and its presidential candidate.

The crisis has led to war of words between Wike and Atiku’s camp without end. Although, Atiku had met Wike in London few weeks ago to iron out their differences, that has not yielded the desired result.

But Ashiru said, “The issues have been resolved as far as I’m concerned because we have heard from both sides.

“We are going to meet with the National Working Committee to take a decision,” he added.