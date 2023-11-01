PDP Governors In Closed-Door Meeting With FCT Minister Wike Over Rivers Crisis

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have gone into a closed-door meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over the crisis in Rivers State.

The meeting which is underway is being held at the office of the Minister in Abuja.

Advertisement

The governors under the PDP Governors’ Forum were led into the meeting by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Muhammed.

Other members of the Forum who are in the meeting are the governors of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri; Plateau, Caleb Muftwang; and Taraba, Agbu Kefas.

They were received by the former Rivers Governor for what is likely an intervention to quell the tension that rose between him and his successor, Simi Fubara.

The PDP had sued for peace on Tuesday following a bid by some members of the Rivers State Assembly to impeach Fubara.

Advertisement

The political crisis was said to have been instigated by Wike over Fubara’s refusal to accede to his demands.

On Sunday night, the State Assembly complex was burnt to stop the assembly sitting while the majority leader of the house loyal to the governor was removed.

He was immediately announced as the speaker of the house by the faction loyal to the governor while the anti-governor faction began sitting in a makeshift hall to consider the impeachment.

The governor reportedly fired the Chief Judge of the state while also sacking all local government chairmen, all appointed by Wike.

However, President Bola Tinubu met with the duo on Monday shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting and the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting is another attempt to resolve the crisis using the party instruments.