PDP Kicks, Alleges Plans To Prevent Supporters To Vote At Nembe-Bassambiri

There are deliberate attempts to disenfranchise members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party from exercising their franchise at Bassambiri community in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised the alarm Friday night through its state publicity secretary, Mr Ebiye Ogoli.

Ogboli alleged that thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in collaboration with the police Strategic Weapons and Tactical Team (SWAT) deployed in the community by the Inspector General of Police prevented its members and supporters earlier chased out of the community from returning home.

The APC, having gone into a panic mode, on Friday prevented PDP returning members from entering their community with the aid of the police who fired gunshots, Ogboli said.

In his words, “The PDP hereby puts INEC on notice that if its members are disenfranchised in Bassambiri or any other community on account of being prevented from entering their hometown, election results emanating from such communities will not be acceptable to the party.”

It expressed surprise at how APC in the state resorted to violence in Bassambiri, “like it did in the 2019 governorship election, after signing the Peace Accord on Wednesday.”

The PDP urged the opposition party to abide by the rules to make the election credible, and devoid of violence.