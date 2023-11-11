Don’t Succumb To Fear, NOA Tells Voters In Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Orientation Agency has urged voters in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states not to succumb to panic or fear but come out in large numbers to cast their votes and elect their governor today.

The NOA Director-General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement assured the voters that the Federal Government has deployed security operatives to safeguard the electoral proceedings and maintain peace, adding therefore that there was no need for panic or fear.

The statement which was signed by the Agency’s Deputy Director of Press, Paul Odenyi, said that participating in the election is a civic duty and a vital responsibility which should be taken seriously.

The DG noted that failure to participate in choosing leaders who will govern the states for the next four years, could be perceived as disinterest in the development of their states.

Issa-Onilu commended the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for orchestrating robust security measures to ensure a successful election day with minimal risk to lives and property.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for their timely deployment of electoral materials to the states which shows their preparedness to fulfill their electoral mandate.

He added that the Agency has organised enlightenment and outreach in the three states and expressed hope that their efforts will bring about massive participation of voters in the election.

“We have also interacted with the security agencies, INEC officials, and civil society in furtherance of our campaign to achieve minimal voter apathy, curb violence, increase understanding of the new electoral act, and create a peaceful environment for the election.” he said.