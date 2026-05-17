Don’t Eat Spoilt Tomatoes, Lagos Warns Residents

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The Lagos State Government has cautioned residents against the consumption of spoilt or fungus-infested tomatoes to avoid serious health risks.

The alert was issued on Sunday by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) in a statement shared via the state government’s official X handle.

The agency’s General Manager, Afolabi Solebo, advised consumers to avoid buying or eating tomatoes showing signs of white, green, or black fungal growth.

He explained that fungi found on rotten tomatoes can produce dangerous toxins such as aflatoxins, which are capable of causing severe health complications, including liver damage and other related diseases.

Emphasising the importance of safe food consumption, Solebo said, “A healthy person is determined by what he or she consumes from time to time.”

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He further noted that cooking, boiling, or frying contaminated tomatoes does not remove the harmful toxins, making such food unsafe for human consumption.

Solebo also warned against the temptation to buy spoiled tomatoes because they are cheaper, stressing that health should always take priority over cost.

He urged residents to carefully inspect food items before purchase and avoid any visibly mouldy or contaminated tomatoes and other perishables. He also encouraged proper disposal of unsafe food items and reporting of sellers involved in the distribution of expired or contaminated goods to relevant authorities.

According to him, consumers have both rights and responsibilities, including staying informed, challenging unfair practices, and making responsible choices that promote public health and environmental safety.

He added that enforcement teams have been deployed across markets in the state to clamp down on traders selling unsafe food products.

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The warning follows a recent viral video showing two women, reportedly operating a local “mama put” food business, allegedly caught taking maggot-infested peppers and tomatoes to a grinding mill in the Mile 12 area of Lagos for food preparation. One of the women was arrested, while the other reportedly escaped.