Abia Assembly Moves To Take Over Troubled Ohafia Palm Plantation

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The Abia State House of Assembly has called for the immediate takeover and securing of the Erei Palm Plantation in Okon Aku Community, in the Ohafia Local Government following recurring violence and loss of lives.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Hon. Kalu Etiokwe representing the Ohafia South State Constituency, presented a motion urging urgent government intervention to address rising insecurity and restore stability in the area.

Etiokwe recalled the killing of a youth leader, Igwe Akuma , on the 2nd of January 2026, alongside the burning of homes and displacement of residents.

“The peace and security of our people is the foundation upon which all development rests.

“We cannot continue to lose lives over a government asset that should serve as a source of prosperity,” he said.

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He noted that the plantation, a government-owned asset, has become a flashpoint for conflict due to lack of proper control, leading to repeated crises and destruction.

He urged the state government to take over the facility, deploy adequate security, and ensure proper management to unlock its economic potential.

He further commended the Governor for his ongoing efforts to revive moribund farm settlements across the state, noting that the planned partnership with Presco Plc for large-scale palm oil development reflects the administration’s commitment to agricultural transformation.

Hon. Stephen Akachukwu, representing Aba Central State Constituency , presented a bill, the Abia State Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund Bill 2025, aimed at tackling poverty and promoting economic inclusion across the state.

He noted that the bill is designed to convert idle human resources into productive assets by creating opportunities for skills development, entrepreneurship, and small business growth.

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He described the bill as a response to rising economic hardship.

“Poverty is visible in our communities, unemployed youth, struggling traders, and vulnerable families.

“This will help address the root causes of poverty in communities,” he noted.

The bill passed second reading and is expected to undergo further legislative scrutiny.

Hon. Akaliro Anderson, representing Umuahia North State Constituency, raised a matter of public importance on the destruction of farmlands by herdsmen in Umuagu Community, alleging a breach of Anti Grazing Law 2018.

He urged the government to quickly intervene to prevent further damage, as the House referred the issue to its Committees on Security and Agriculture for further legislative action.

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Also, Hon. Nnamdi Chimdi, a member representing Bende North State Constituency, appreciated the state government and the House members for their support following the death of his wife.

“We are diminished each time a soul is lost, but I am grateful for the show of love and solidarity shown to me and my family,” he said.