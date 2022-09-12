Peter Obi Condemns Attack On Ifeanyi Ubah, Tells Govt. To Punish Perpetrators

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned Sunday’s attack on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah.

THE WHISTLER had reported how gunmen opened fire on the convoy of the senator at Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to reports, no fewer than seven persons including policemen and Ubah’s aides were killed.

Reacting, Obi said the attack was condemnable and unacceptable, noting that there is an urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in the society.

He called on security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act and punish them in accordance with the law.

The tweet read, “I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incidence.

“The attack is condemnable and unacceptable. I hereby re-emphasise the urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in society. I have continued to lay emphasis on the urgent need for enhanced security and protection of life and property in our society.

“Those who engage in these dastardly acts should be fished out swiftly using all machinery available to government, and promptly punished in accordance with our laws.

“I enjoin the Federal and State governments to strenuously strive to curb the menace of insecurity rampaging our Nation,” he added.