Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Escapes Death As Gunmen Attack Convoy, Kill Seven

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah narrowly escaped death after gunmen ambushed his convoy on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Enugwu-Ukwu, in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, claiming the lives of some of his aides and orderlies attached to him.

Videos circulating on the internet showed gory images of police officers killed by the armed men.

Confirming the development, the Media Assistant to the lawmaker, Kameh Ogbonna recounted the incident to newsmen.

He said, “This is an attempt on the Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us in front and back, from all sides and as I speak with you Obum the Special Aide to the senator is dead and about seven security operatives were hit by the assassins’ bullet and they may have died”.