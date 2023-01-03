Peter Obi: Nigerian Youths Urged To Heed Obasanjo’s Advice On 2023 Election

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian youths have been called upon to study and digest the messages contained in the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the New Year.

Obasanjo had in the letter called on Nigerian youths to take over the administration of the country through their votes, adding that ‘elders’ have done their best, and the time to change the paradigm is in 2023.

Some analysts said the letter is beyond politics, and should be taken seriously.

An educationist, Chukwudi Odo, said, “Obasanjo’s message is beyond politics. He clearly stated the truth. Obasanjo symbolises a true Nigerian devoid of political colourations. This is exactly what we should expect from Nigerian elder statesmen.

“They should leave political parties and play ‘godly’ roles. Even in the heaven, we have Elders, who stand for the truth. Obasanjo, in that letter to Nigerian youths, lamented our unfortunate situation. Peter Obi is the only person that is spiritually positioned to lead Nigeria out of our current quagmire.”

A pastor, Mr Sheddy Okeke, believes Obasanjo’s letter is re-awakening and a lamentation.

In his words, “Peter joined politics with clean hands. He is above board. He has no skeleton in his cupboard. Obasanjo’s letter is a re-awakening for the youths who have become docile.

“Obasanjo mentioned the ages our foremost leaders held powers. Aside those he mentioned, the likes of Ojukwu at 33 had reached his climax in politics. Today we are talking about presidents of Nigeria at 80s. It is unfortunate.”

Psychologist Oliver Eze, a lecturer, said, “Political Elders of Nigeria used poverty to decolonize our youths. Nigerian youths are poor. They are not holding the economic power as these corrupt elders. Our youths in politics are products of the same elders who they are answerable to.

“Obasanjo’s letter should be studied very well because it ought to change the game. Obasanjo wouldn’t have supported Obi if he (Obi) had any trace of corruption.”

Recall that Obasanjo, in his New Year long letter to Nigerian youths, urged them to support Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

According to Obasanjo, “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge. Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively.

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.”