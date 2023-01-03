BREAKING: Buhari Signs Last Budget As President

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday appended his signature to the 2023 Appropriation Bill which marks the last budget to be signed by his administration before leaving office on May 29.

Advertisement

The National Assembly had passed the Appropriation Bill in December 2022 after raising the N20.51 trillion proposed spending presented by President Buhari by N1.32 trillion to N21.82 trillion.

The president assented to the bill at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

More details to follow…