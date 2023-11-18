Photo Story: My Family Saves N200 Daily For Our School Fees After Selling Tofu – 11-Year-Old Boy In Niger State

One Abubakar Sa’idu, an 11-year-old boy living in Kwamba, Suleja in Niger state, said frying Tofu, popularly known as Awara in Hausa language, is a business that makes his family survive.

Sa’idu told THE WHISTLER that his family makes between N3,000 to N4,000 daily out of the sale of Tofu, explaining they feed from the money and pay school fees.

According to the 11-year-old boy, he schools at Government Day Secondary School, Kwamba, Niger, and each time he closes from school, he helps his mother fry Tofu by the roadside.

Abubakar Sa’idu selling Tofu to a customer

He said: “My father is a retired civil servant already, and he is not doing any business, he is only managing as a land agent.

“I have siblings, one of them is in the village while two are staying here with us.

“We make N3k to N4k daily from the sale of Awara and usually deposit N200 daily into our Asusu to save for our school fees while we feed on the rest.”