President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the state house congratulated Godwin Emefiele for his return as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall President Buhari, on Thursday, wrote to the Senate to approve Emefiele’s reappointment as the CBN governor.

The extension makes him the first governor of the apex bank to get a two-term mandate since the return to civil rule in 1999.

However, the CBN chief at the villa today received a congratulatory handshake from the president.