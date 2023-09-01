PHOTOS: First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu Arrives Imo For Annual Women Meeting.

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, is currently in Owerri the Imo State capital for this year’s annual women August meeting.

Advertisement

The August meeting is an annual gathering of Igbo women to discuss issues of development, resolve conflicts and brainstorm on social, economic and cultural initiatives.

Tinubu alongside the first lady of Imo State, Chioma Uzodinma was adorned in white lace blouse and a native Isi-agu fabric as the wrapper.

The event is currently ongoing at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu square in Owerri.