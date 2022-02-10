(PHOTOS) NNPC GMD, Edo Governor Flag-Off Ifako Road

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd, Mele Kyari, and the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki have flagged-off the construction of the Ifako road project in Edo State.

With the road projects, Edo communities can now be accessed through the any part of the state.

The road is connecting several communities and would facilitate economic development and growth.

The road project is also expected to bring inclusiveness, sense of belonging and prosperity to the communities in particular, and Edo State in general

The road is being constructed through a unique partnership that allows NNPC/Energeed to provide 40 per cent of the funding, Edo State 30 per cent and Edo State Mineral Development Commission 30 per cent.

Speaking at the Flag- off ceremony, Kyari said that the NNPC and its partners Energeed will continue to support the communities where it works.

He told the Edo State Governor and other dignitaries present at the event that the value of the operations of the National Oil company will be seen in the lives of the Communities where it is currently operating from.

