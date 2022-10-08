PHOTOS: Obi Supporters Storm Gov Okowa’s Hometown For ‘Million-Man’ Rally

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have taken their million-man march to Owa-Alero, hometown of Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa.

Obi supporters occupied the major streets of Owa-Alero and Agbor, in Ika North-East Local Government of Delta, on Saturday, wearing paraphernalia of LP and its candidate.

Peter Obi and Labour Party supporters took the message to Ifeanyi Okowa’s hometown in Delta State.



INEC should just conduct a free and fair election. That’s all we want.



Eyes go clear!! pic.twitter.com/gugUy7JpO2 — Chris (@Topboychriss) October 8, 2022

Thugs who attempted to disrupt the rally were resisted as the LP supporters stood their ground while marching past Okowa’s family house.

Similarly, Obi’s supporters convened at Gyado junction in Gboko, Benue State, marching through the city centre to the JS Tarka Institute of Political Studies.

One of the coordinators of the rally, Joseph Itodo, told THE WHISTLER on phone that the rally was peaceful as policemen were on ground with participants of the rally.

Itodo, who is the publicity secretary for a pro-Obi support group, Wind of Change Initiative, said the group was ready to mobilize support for the LP candidate during the 2023 presidential election.

“That people contributed to make this rally a success shows that Nigeria will be great again. Honestly this movement has united Nigerians more than ever, we had security agents on ground because we wrote to the commissioner of police, he approved and we had policemen and other security agencies with us,” he said.