What I Discussed With Former Kano Emir Sanusi Lamido In London – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday met the deposed Emir of Kano and former CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido in the United Kingdom.

Obi who shared photos of his meeting with the former monarch on Twitter said they spent time exchanging views on national interest, vis-a-vis economy, consumption and production patterns.

The LP candidate who said the meeting was a ‘constructive engagement’ appreciated Sanusi Lamido for his warm reception and insights.

“I met with my dear friend and brother, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation-building and the broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns. Quite a constructive engagement. My sincere gratitude to him for the warm reception and insights,” the tweet read.

I met with my dear friend and brother, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation-building and broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns. pic.twitter.com/z3xZDMT024 — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 8, 2022

The LP candidate had in 2020 condemned the removal of Sanusi Lamido as Kano Emir by governor Abdullahi Ganduje, a move Obi said impacted negatively on Nigeria than on the former monarch.

“The removal of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano has impacted more negatively on #Nigeria than on the former Emir himself. His removal portrays clearly the recklessness of our country today.

“A few weeks ago, while speaking to investors in London, their primary concern about investing in #Nigeria was the unceasing lawlessness and insecurity. The recent reckless executive action in Kano further validates their fears.

“We must be better and act better if we seriously plan to play on the global stage,” Obi had said in a series of tweets published on the 11th of March, 2020.