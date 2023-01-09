PHOTOS: Tinubu Pulls Massive Crowd In Atiku’s Political Base In Adamawa

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As presidential campaigns for the 2023 general election intensifies, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, pulled a massive crowd during his presidential campaign in Yola, Adamawa State.

Adamawa is the home state and political base of Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). During the 2019 elections, the former vice-president polled 412, 266 to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari who scored 377,488.

Bola Tinubu takes presidential campaign in Adamawa State

However, when the campaign train of the APC visited the state on Monday, it was welcomed by a mammoth crowd at the Buhari Square in Yola.

The Tinubu campaign which was led by President Muhammadu Buhari had in attendance, the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Kashim Shettima; the National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu; as well as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state, Aisha Binani.

Atiku's Adamawa agog for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. #TinubuInAdamawa pic.twitter.com/U62nfxZKvv — Ada Anambra (@Makuachukwu4Ada) January 9, 2023