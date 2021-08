PHOTOS: Zarah Takes Over As NPDC Managing Director

Mansur Sambo, former Managing Director of Nigeria Petroleum Development Company hands over to the new Managing Director, Mr. Ali Zarah.

Mr. Sambo has been redeployed to Nigerian Pipeline Storage Company as the Managing Director.

