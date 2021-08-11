Gani Fawehinmi’s Eldest Son Dies At 52

The eldest son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed, has died.

The 52-year-old lawyer died on Wednesday.

His father, Fawehinmi, died of cancer in 2009.

The deceased had a law degree from the University of Buckingham in England and was called to Nigerian bar in 1998.

Although the exact cause of his death could not be immediately ascertained, he reporteldly died after complaining of breathing difficulty.

The Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the death on Instagram.

Keyamo wrote, “My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken. I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it.

” Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him.”