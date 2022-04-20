PLATEAU: Armed Men Attack Newly Elected Lawmaker’s Convoy, Kill 2

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
plateau

Suspected terrorists have reportedly ambushed the convoy of the newly elected member representing Jos North-Bassa Federal Constituency, Musa Agah.

Agah, together with his family and aides were attacked on Tuesday night along Twin Hill Miango, in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Moses Maly, a personal assistant to the lawmaker, told AIT news that the terrorists rained bullets on the vehicle conveying the lawmaker, wife and two children, but they all escaped unhurt.

Unfortunately, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s woman leader and ward chairman who encountered the assailants first was killed.

Agah was recently sworn in as member representing Jos North-Bassa Federal Constituency following his victory at the February 26 bye-election.

