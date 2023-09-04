‘Play Ball’ Or We Join NLC Strike — ASUU Tells FG As 81 Universities May Shut Down

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it would comply with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide strike action commencing August 6.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that NLC would be embarking on a two-day warning strike over the fuel subsidy removal, naira devaluation, and alleged threats by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to demolish properties belonging to workers in the federal capital.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the ASUU President, Osedeke Emmanuel, confirmed that the union will comply with NLC’s directive on the planned strike, adding that the strike, occurring or not will be determined by the government’s response.

“We are members of NLC, affiliates, therefore if they declare a strike, our members will be part of it.

“The ball is in the government’s hands, let them solve the problem, and then there won’t be a strike, if NLC decides to go on strike, as an affiliate we don’t have any option but to comply,” Emmanuel told our correspondent.

THE WHISTLER reports that about 81 universities that are members of the union may be affected by the planned strike. They include 43 federal universities and 38 state universities.