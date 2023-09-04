Please Don’t Go On Strike, FG Begs NLC

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress, to suspend its planned strike action.

The appeal is coming ahead of the union’s nationwide two-day warning strike commencing on Tuesday.

Lalong said although the NLC is yet to notify the Labour Ministry of its planned strike action, it was pertinent to appeal to the leadership of the union to suspend the strike

He said, “It has become pertinent to appeal to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its intended two-day warning strike, as such action would be detrimental to the gains already being recorded on our course to securing a greater future for Nigerian workers and citizens at large.

“Furthermore, I would request that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress gives this government some time to settle and address the issues on the ground holistically.

“It should be realized that the cabinet of this administration was only recently sworn in by Mr. President and all cabinet members have hit the ground running by receiving briefings from their Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs).”

“Therefore, the issues raised by the leadership of the NLC are some issues that I and the Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment are being briefed upon. In the next few weeks, we intend to address them holistically.”

Lalong also noted that the ministry would meet with the NLC by 3 p.m. on Monday for fresh dialogue over the planned strike.