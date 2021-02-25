Police Arrest 5 Suspected Killers Of Officers In Calabar

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, has confirmed the killing of four police officers in the state.

Akande, however, said that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

The officers were reportedly killed by gunmen at a makeshift checkpoint in Ayan Mbat community along Idundu road, Calabar municipal, on Thursday night.

The police said ammunition belonging to the officers were also carted away by the assailant.

According to reports, the armed men shot sporadically during the attack must have taken the officers by surprise.

Reacting to the incident, Akande said, “We have gone to the scene to see what has happened. The attack was a means devised to dampen our spirit. Our spirit is not dampened.

“We have arrested five suspects. More will be arrested. From intelligence gathered, a group of cultists want to get equipment for their initiation coming up soon. In the next few days, we will get all of them,” he said.

There have been several reports of attacks on police personnel across the country, with the most recent recorded in Abia, Anambra and the attack Cross River.