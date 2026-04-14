Two Docked Over Stolen N250,000 iPhone

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The Police on Tuesday, dragged two men before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing an iphone worth N250,000.

The defendants are: Awoyemi Fawaz, 27; and Ibukun Akode, 28.

The duo whose addresses were not mentioned, are standing trial on charges bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

They each, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Edet Ekpo told the Court that the defendants committed the offences on April 3, at about 6.00.p.m, at Ilogbo-Eremi community, Oko-Afo, Badagry expressway, Lagos.

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He alleged that the defendants conspired to steal an iphone 7 belonging to a complainant’ one Basirat Lapado.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants were later caught and handed over to police for prosecution.

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Nurudeen Layeni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum

He held that one of the sureties must be a community leader.

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The court consequently, adjourned the case until May 20, for mention.