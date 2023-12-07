Police Arrest Man For Cloning Influencer’s Social Media Account, Defrauding Nigerians

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Somtochukwu Franklin (male), 26, has been arrested in Enugu for allegedly faking and using someone’s Facebook account to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

It was gathered that the suspect claimed to be a popular social media influencer, one Emmanuel Okoh (male), popularly known as Okwuluora.

He was arrested by police operatives serving at the New Haven Police Division of the state police command on December 3, 2023 at about 12.30pm, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said on Thursday.

According to him, “A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect confessed to the act of the crime. He created the fake ‘Okwuluora’ Facebook account in January 2023 and has since been using it to solicit funds from his over thirty-three thousand followers.

“The suspect further stated that he usually waits for the actual ‘Okwuluora’ to make a post, soliciting support for persons in situations requiring financial assistance. Upon sighting such posts, he immediately copies and posts them on the fake Facebook account and changes the beneficiary’s account details to his, thereby fraudulently obtaining funds from unsuspecting donors.”

The suspect, the PPRO, said, confessed to have received funds running into tens of thousands of naira from donors through the fraudulent means.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct thorough investigations and timely prosecute the suspect.

The CP, enjoined victims of the fraudulent act to report to the State CID and volunteer their statements, while also calling on the citizenry to be wary of social media impostors and their fraudulent activities, especially this yuletide.