Reactions As Aston Villa Stun Man City, Manchester United Defeat Chelsea

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address *

Aston Villa recorded a shock 1-0 win over Manchester City, while Manchester United earned a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Aston Villa compounded City’s woes with a dominant performance to earn the maximum points.

Leon Bailey scored the winning goal in the 74th minute

Manchester City have now failed to win in their last four games in the Premier League for the first time in over seven years.

Aston Villa Coach, Unai Emery praised his team’s impressive performance against the defending champions.

“We were preparing the match trying to get this good performance collectively,” said Emery.

He added, “We did good work defensively with a high press and we were trying to be aggressive.

“We did a fantastic match, but there is still work to do for Saturday [at home to Arsenal]. The goalkeeper saved us in one or two actions.

“We were getting more comfortable and we’re connected with our supporters, they pushed us.

“When you are playing Manchester City, you have to get your moments and try to control the game. We created chances but it was a very tough match.

“Leon Bailey is a very good player, and sometimes – what a player. Our challenge with him is to be consistent. He played amazingly and I will try to get him to do the same on Saturday. He was fantastic and we can enjoy it with him.”

Pep Guaradiola has admitted that his players are struggling following their winless run.

“The better team won,” said City boss Guardiola.

He noted, “Aston Villa were better than us. It was really difficult because they are really physical and able to control many aspects. That is the reason why they are up there, playing good football and we could not do it.

“It’s my duty, my job, to find a way to come back because over many years together we were able to find a way to play games, sometimes playing good, sometimes not, but always we found a way to do it — and now we are struggling.”

Rodri was unavailable due to suspension, Manchester City have now lost all the four games that Rodri has missed this season.

Guardiola’s men will hope to end their poor run against Luton Town on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Reactions

Scott Mctominay scored a brace to lead Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Cole Palmer scored Chelsea’s only goal in an otherwise poor performance from the visitors.

Ten Hag reserved special praises for his players after a dominant win against Chelsea.

“We started very well, very dynamic, brave and proactive,” he said. “We created a lot of chances in that moment, and could have been two or three up.

“We dominated the opponent in and out of possession. It was very enjoyable how the team played today.

“It hasn’t felt like a crisis for us. We’ve kept calm, worked on the process and we know where we have to build and what we have to build on.

“If we do things badly, we want to put that right and want to keep going in the process. The season is long, we have to improve a lot if we want to be successful, but this team is capable of that.”

Ten Hag hailed the input of match-winner Scott Mctominay after another vital moment.

He said “McTominay has the skills, when he is arriving in the right moment.

“He has the smell. Then he has a very good finish, but dynamics, sometimes he’s deep and sometimes he is further forward.

“In our tactics and our planning, it’s often that we want him to be high, so the team has to make it happen that he can come into those positions where he’s around a striker and then he has a very good smell of when to arrive and he’s a good finisher too.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino refused to blame his players for their disjointed performance in the game.

He said, “Today because we didn’t get what we wanted here, we cannot change what we say now.”

“I am not disappointed because the players gave everything, but maybe we didn’t match the energy. They were a little bit more aggressive than us.

“But we were competitive because we made chances and maybe enough to draw the game. But when the result is 2-1 you get nothing. I think we need to be calm and keep going, trying to help the players to be ready for Sunday.”

Manchester United will hope to keep the momentum in their next Premier League against Bournemouth on Saturday, while Chelsea travels to Goodison Park to face Everton.